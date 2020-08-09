- Advertisement -

Researchers are putting out to explore one of the sea’s greatest mysteries:

A kind of sinkhole from the ocean floor called a”blue hole.”

Blue holes are huge caverns beneath the seafloor which are carved out by some unknown force,

NOAA is financing the expedition.

The appearance of mysterious”blue holes” on the sea floor is a great reminder that the oceans still have some secrets to tell,

and one special blue hole is about to get the attention that it deserves.

The hole has been around for a while, though it has rarely been studied.

It’s mostly a sinkhole in the ocean floor, making a cavern.

The pit is situated off the coast of Florida and has been nicknamed the”Green Banana.”

Since the Independent reports, a mission to research the Green Banana is kicking off this month.

It’s currently believed that the sinkhole stretches nearly 300 feet deep into the ocean floor,

however there are still many unanswered questions relating to this and how it shaped.

One of the more pressing questions is whether the water within the hole is different than the ocean water .

It has been thought that freshwater springs may be exactly what creates these holes,

flushing out the substance under the seafloor and eventually creating a difference.

The Green Banana is famous for its abundance of life surrounding it, such as fish and aquatic plants,

so understanding what might differ about this region is essential for researchers.

Divers love exploring the area because the water is crystal clear in comparison with the surrounding sea,

and the researchers believe there is something extraordinary happening. To find out,

they are dropping a huge piece of hardware to the hole.

Almost like a probe NASA would send to some other world, the large”lander” will be put inside the Green Banana

At precisely the same time, scientists gather samples and try to spot differences between the surroundings within the gloomy hole and out of it.

The assignment has been funded by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The group is interested about these strange features of the sea floor and wants to learn as much about them as possible.

It’s been theorized that blue holes that pop up near one another may be linked in some way,

like a underground network of springs which have hollowed from the ocean sediment and produced a sort of cave network which remains hidden.

but there is no telling what might be discovered once the researchers begin their analysis. It’s like exploring another world, only wetter.