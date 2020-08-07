Red Dwarf: Behind-the-Scenes Doc Shows! And All Information Check Here.

- Advertisement -

Hands up who’s been singing ‘Goldfish-ohs nibbling at my toes’ for the final 32 years.

No, not regularly. You’d be arrested. However, every time you’ve sung the Red Dwarf theme tune-up to now three many years – excessive of an episode’s opening credit, say, or alone, within the tub, you’ve sung that because of the seventh line as an alternative of the actual lyric which is ‘Goldfish shoals.’

Don’t really feel unhealthy about it. Most likely, if you first heard the tune at age eight, you didn’t know the word ‘shoal.’ However, you probably did, because of international consumerism and the virulence of 1980s America’s pop-cultural hegemony, know what Cheerios had been, so your mind did the remaining. It’s not priced beating your self up over. We’re all only doing the perfect we can.

In response to Red Dwarf composer Howard Goodall, who also got here up with the theme songs for Blackadder and Mr. Bean,these aren’t even the different lyrics. Within the first episode of a three-part Purple Dwarf documentary series beginning tonight on Dave, Goodall performs an alternate model of the well-known theme.