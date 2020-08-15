Red Dead Redemption 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

The Red Dead Redemption series is one of the all-time greats of gaming. In 2010 Red Dead Redemption (a religious follow up to Red Dead Revolver) redefined story-based, open-world games as we understood them. Its mixture of GTA design gameplay set in the western world became an immediate classic.

Eight years after, the gaming world was surprised by Rockstar once again with Red Dead Redemption 2. It enhanced RDR’s attributes in every manner, while also adding enhanced graphics features and a whole lot more.

It’s only a matter of time until the Red Dead game gets announced, with this series being such a heavyweight from the gambling world. Fans are also very likely to have questions concerning any possible sequel. Will RDR3 see the return of John Marston or even Arthur Morgan? Will it be set after the events seen in the games or before? What will the map look like? And so on.