Recent coronavirus upgrade from White House health adviser Dr. Deborah Birx is that the US is entering a new phase of the pandemic,

which sees the virus as”extraordinarily widespread” around the nation.

We’re going to increasingly see precautions and protective steps all around us as people try to resume normal activities they feel comfy with.

Whether or not reopen schools this fall, if such a thing can even be accomplished safely at all,

is nowhere near to being settled right now, with experts continuing to offer contradictory advice around the country as the US

remains in the throes of their coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, there is something deeper that’s inherent in these controversial debates about the destiny of the school year,

and it’s considerably larger than the notion of classrooms and bringing youngsters into educational institutions.

What we’re grappling with here is the far more basic challenge of increasingly going about our lives with the coronavirus still raging around us —

infecting new individuals, still causing people to be hospitalized sadly, still murdering so many Americans.

Since in the absence of a vaccine, which specialists like White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci assure us is still months off at the earliest,

every one of us has to determine which degree of risk in our private lives we are willing to endure,

whether you are okay with eating at restaurants,

shopping inside a grocery store, getting onto a plane, sending your child back to college…

or, in my instance, visiting my dentist’s office, which I did for the first time a week since the pandemic started.

We can’t just stay tucked within hermetically sealed bubbles until a vaccine finally materializes,

and that’s why so many new rules that you see everywhere you go —

including the requirement that folks wear face masks. I decided the danger of visiting a healthcare provider

(one which I trust and know and whose commitment to quality care and the patient experience I have seen firsthand)

was an acceptable risk to take at this stage pandemic.

Below are some of the things which I encountered, which may be of interest to any of you contemplating a similar visit soon.

For the record, this is not me recommending that all of you immediately reserve a dentist visit or doctor’s visit of some kind, that there is no risk in any way,

and everything will be OK.

This is only a listing of exactly what I watched, why I did so, and why I felt safe and taken care of by the dentist I have been going for several years.

I must add that I did not”roll the dice” either in gambling that the encounter would be secure. I check with my dentist ahead,

and among the thingsI had been told and watche:

Patients weren’t permitte to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time.

That was to make sure that people weren’t congregating at the waiting area,

in which it’s hard to socially space.

All patients and employees got their temperature checke almost as soon as they steppe inside.

Other protections containe two high-efficiency HEPA H13 filters in the workplace.

A fogger was use many times a day to clean the chambers

(which, I must say, literally smelled clean as soon as I entered).

All workers wore a Form 3 face mask,

even while hygienists wore N-95 face masks with face shields and disposable glasses — and gloves.

I enjoyed and observed that during my true cleaning,

a machine behind my mind was running the whole time

and was intende to be yanking aerosolize particles from me along with the hygenist.

All in all, I had been please with all the extremes to

which my dentist at Memphis went to ensure everyone’s safety.

Can publicly-funded and perennially cash-strapped public school methods try the same?

It’s another thing, of course, but that remains to be seen.

This implies, among other items, you need to increasingly expect to view intense precautions such as these,

the more areas you go, as we all attempt to do our own lives as best,

we could and recapture some semblance of ordinary existence.