Rebecca Netflix Remake Release Date,Cast, and Plot Revealed with First Photos!!!

Ben Wheatley was on the helm for Rebecca, bringing expertise from movies akin to Brie Larson-headlined comedy Free Fire (during which Hammer co-starred), Tom Hiddelston-starring horror movie High Rise, together with tv runs on CBS All Entry’s (now canceled) Strange Angel and two 2014 episodes of Doctor Who. He’s additionally the appointed director of the director of the creating Tomb Raider 2, which is able to see star Alicia Vikander reprise her role from 2018’s earlier movie as Lara Croft. Wheatley works off a screenplay by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse that adapts the 1938 novel of the identical identify by Daphne du Maurier. Additionally onboard the movie are producers Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park.

Stars Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas are joined within the Rebecca forged by notable names akin to Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ann Dowd, Ben Crompton and Jane Lapotaire.

Being a well-known property, there are, after all, a number of present diversifications of Rebecca in a number of mediums, notably a 1997 TV film starring Charles Dance and Emilia Fox and even the realm of Bollywood has lined it with 1964’s Kohraa, 1969’s Urangatha Sundary and most not too long ago with 2008’s Anamika. Nonetheless, Hitchock’s 1940 movie, starring Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier, stays the definitive model, and even reaped Oscar success in 1941, profitable “Finest Image,” “Finest Cinematography” (for George Barnes) off a complete of 11 nominations. Thus, Netflix, Wheatley and the movie’s stars are filling some mighty massive sneakers with this remake.

