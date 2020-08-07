Read Our Trading Card Magazine Featuring Garbage Pail Kids! And All Information Check Here ! And All Information Check Here

- Advertisement -

The latest issue of World Top Trend goes proper within the rubbish! Wait, that got here out incorrect. For the 35th anniversary of one of many grossest and most beloved ’80s icons, we’re dumpster-diving into the historical past of Garbage Pail Kids! We’ve partnered with eBay to release a 32-page journal dedicated to all things buying and selling cards.

What’s inside this particular version? We carry you the within scoop on what it takes to be an expert Magic: The Gathering or Pokemon participant. Ever marvel what goes into making a new and actually collectible chase card? You’ll wish to see what’s cooking in our options on Outlander and The Umbrella Academy buying and selling cards.

We’ll additionally take you behind-the-scenes of Topps Project 2020, the most well-liked and most groundbreaking sports cards event to come back alongside in years. Plus, Garbage Pail Kids isn’t the one buying and selling card set celebrating an anniversary this year; Star Wars Widevision turns 25, and we go contained in the creation of mostly the most devoted cinematic illustration ever placed on a buying and selling card.

