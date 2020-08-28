Home Entertainment Re Zero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information!
Re Zero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information!

By- Alok Chand
Re Zero Season 2 Episode 9: Re Zero-Starting Life In Another Planet is a Japanese Mild novel anime series created by Tappie Nagatsuki and Shin’ ichirō Otsuka. The genre of this series comprises Sex, Dark Fantasy, and Isekai. An anime web series adapted by White Fox, licensed by Crunchyroll.

The first period was released between April 4, 2016, to September 19, 2016. The next season was scheduled to release in April 2020 but has been postponed to July 2020, as a result of a global pandemic. On July 8, 2020, the second season was released at the split-cour format. Thus the next half of episodes will be airing in January 2021.

The series narrative revolves around, Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori who all of a sudden finds himself transported to another world, on his way back home from a local store.

The anime show gained a massive fan base, right after its season one launch and viewers also appreciate the next season that’s on the edge of conclusion. As the narrative is moving towards the climax, it’s getting more interesting to watch.

Re Zero- Starting Life In Another World Episode 9 Release Date

The prior episode of the anime premiered on August 26, 2020. Every week on Wednesday, Re Zero premieres a brand new episode. The coming Re Zero Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on September 2, 2020.

Plot Of Previous Episode 8

Julius assists Subaru in training. Subaru feels that he isn’t strong enough even after rigorous exercise. Julius beats the crap out of him but still has faith in Subaru and tells him to think in his instincts. While Rem wants a break and he asks Subaru to company him someplace.

On the opposing side, elves dropped their support from everybody, Emilia loses her service also. What happens next? Let’s watch in episode 9.

Streaming Platforms of Re Zero-Starting Life In Another World Season 1 & 2

• Crunchyroll

• Funimation

• Netflix

• VRV

