Re Zero Season 2 Episode 9 : Release Date And More Information!

- Advertisement -

Re Zero Season 2 Episode 9: Re Zero-Starting Life In Another World is a Japanese light novel anime series created by Tappie Nagatsuki and Shin’ ichirō Otsuka. The genre of the series includes Sex, Dark Fantasy, and Isekai. An anime net series adapted by White Fox, accredited by Crunchyroll.

The first period was released between April 4, 2016, to September 19, 2016. The second season was scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed to July 2020, due to the worldwide pandemic. On July 8, 2020, the second season premiered in the split-cour format, thus the second half of episodes will be airing in January 2021.

The series story revolves around, Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori who all of a sudden discovers himself transported to another planet, on his way back home from a neighborhood store.

- Advertisement -

The anime show gained a massive fan base, shortly after its time one launch and audiences are also appreciating the second period which is on the border of conclusion. Since the narrative is moving towards the climax it’s getting more interesting to see.

Re Zero- Beginning Life In Another World Episode 9 Release Date

The earlier episode of the anime premiered on August 26, 2020. Each week on Wednesday, Re Zero premieres a new incident. The forthcoming Re Zero Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on September 2, 2020.

Plot Of Previous Episode 8

Julius helps Subaru in training. Subaru feels he is not powerful enough even after rigorous training. Julius beats the crap out of him but still has faith in Subaru and tells him to believe in his or her instincts. While Rem needs a break and that he inquires Subaru to business him someplace.

On the opposing side, elves lost their support from everyone, Emilia loses her service also. What happens next? Let us watch in episode 9.

Streaming Platforms of Re Zero-Starting Life In Another World Season 1 & 2

• Crunchyroll

• Funimation

• Netflix

• VRV