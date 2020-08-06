Raised by Wolves Premieres Disorienting First Trailer

- Advertisement -

Keep in mind how pleasantly disorienting it was to observe the ultimate 15 minutes of 2001: A Space Odyssey for the primary time? Effectively, should you ever need to expertise that degree of intriguing confusion once more, the primary trailer for Raised by Wolves is a superb begin?

HBO Max, at present, unveiled a primary trailer for Raised by Wolves, a sci-fi undertaking developed by prolific sci-fi director Ridley Scott. Watch the trailer below and meet us on the opposite facet to attempt to make sense of. Properly, something.

To be honest, there may be loads of useful exposition in that trailer. A personality voiceover says that “The Earth was destroyed by an excellent battle. I used to be programmed to guard. And now we begin once more.” Then that’s adopted up with the fable of the Three Little Pigs. Nonetheless, that grounding materials nonetheless confounds within the mild of the really wild visuals at play. This factor has all of it: bizarre kids assembled in bizarre spirals, devastated extraterrestrial landscapes, and extra creepy androids than a Philip Okay. Dick electrical sheep dream.

Per HBO Max’s official plot description: “Raised by Wolves facilities on two androids tasked with elevating human kids on a mysterious virgin planet. Because the burgeoning colony of people threatens to be torn aside by spiritual variations, the androids study that controlling the beliefs of people is a treacherous and tough activity.”