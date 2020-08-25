Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check Here All Updates

- Advertisement -

Ragnarok is a Norwegian-language fantasy drama series inspired by Norse mythology from Netflix that premiered on 31 January 2020.

It is Netflix’s next Norwegian-language TV series, after Home for Christmas. The series is produced by the Danish production company SAM Productions.

Ragnarok Season 2: Is It Renewed Or Canceled? Expected Release Date

- Advertisement -

While, during the beginning of the released of this first season, Ragnarok’s season was verified to be there on Netflix. We are now waiting for a release date. But, we have made it a premise that season 2 of Ragnarok could release in January 2021.

But as viewing the situation, it may take a while to complete the craftwork. So there would be a delay in the released. Till then, it is possible to go on with the trailer.

Who all are there in the cast of Ragnarok Season 2?

We don’t have any confirmation about the cast of season 2. What we would see from the past season, we could have:

Jonas Strand Gravely as Henriette Steinstrup as Louise Sear,

Theresa Frosted as Saxena,

David Sackston as Magne Sear,

Synovate McCody Lund as Rann, Gisli.

Oran Gararson as Vidar,

Herman Tomrama as Fazor,

Emma Bones as Gri.

Ragnarok Season 2: Expected Story Line

It could be described in a way that there is an adversary of God and Thor’s family. At the end of a season at a struggle, it has been proven that Vidar and Thor will collide.

So ending of this conflict too and could be leading to finish of the life of Vidar, Magne summoned lightning, when it ought to understand that the Thor could lose the conflict.

Additionally, we can face Giants. While on the nature of the Villain, they may center from the period.