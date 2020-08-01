Home TV Series Netflix Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here?
Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here?

By- Santosh Yadav
Dependent on, Ragnarok is Adam Price’s fantasy series that aired on Netflix. The show starts with Magne, who is an embarrassing high school student discovering he has the powers of the Norse god, Thor. He finds himself struggling with Jutuls’ household, who would be the giants while he investigates his friend’s passing. It turns out they’ve been arch enemies.

Magne keeps investigating his possible but is threatened by Jutuls’ family, who wants to ruin him. The first season ended with an epic battle between Thor and Vidar. But that got us started on the series and what’s next in store for us.

Here are the details to feed our fantasy fans!

When Is Ragnarok Season 2 Going To Release?

Though Ragnarok Season 2 is officially happening, we are yet to understand the date or month of this launch. As everything is being threatened by the global pandemic, publication or no statements can be heard of for some time now.

Ragnarok Season 2

We are currently hoping to find the show being at the onset of 2021 in development.

Who Are All Going To Be In The Cast Of Ragnarok Season 2?

As far as the cast members go, we think these people are going to show up-

  • David Stakston as Magne/Thor. 
  • Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor.
  • Emma Bones as Gry.
  • Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits
  • Henriette Steenstrup as Turid.

Considering that the narrative will expand as Vidar (probably) expired by the end of season one, we might see a few new faces as Gods as well as immortals. It is yet to be verified who will replicate in Ragnarok Season 2, but we’re keeping our eyes and ears.

Santosh Yadav

