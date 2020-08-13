Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

- Advertisement -

The fifth season premiered on June 5, 2020, and enthusiasts are already wondering when the Fab Five will be back for Queer Eye season. Viewers certainly fell in love with the cast and premise of the show as it premiered back in 2018, and every season was better than the last. If you’re wondering exactly where and if Queer Eye will probably be returning, we have got you covered.

Release date: Queer Eye Season 6:

Five seasons of the series have been released, up till now. The first season was premiered on February 7, 2018, on Netflix. But that does not mean this this series’ wrapping. As filming as shown in an interview using Digital Spy by Bobby, season 6 has begun. He states, “We got about one episode done, then coronavirus came. So today, we’re just waiting to hear when we begin filming again.”

On the other hand, the release date has not been confirmed yet by the Fab Five. Nevertheless, the standard trend of ‘two seasons each season’ will not be followed this time.

Cast: Queer Eye Season 6:

The series’ Queer Eye’ stars the Fab Five specialist from areas that are various. The personalities are always there in the show:

Antoni Porowski is the food and wine expert

Karamo Brown is the culture expert

Tan France is the fashion expert

Bobby Berk is the design expert

Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming expert

Plot: Queer Eye Season 6:

In the seasons, we have noticed that Fab Five has made a makeover in five different areas of the world. If we see the previous seasons, then 5 countries which are insured are Georgia, Kansas, Japan, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

To the south, the Fab five will probably be back in this year. In an interview with Deadline, Fab Five revealed that they will “return to their southern roots” to”scour the prairie in an internet quest for a whole new roster of heroes needing a little.” This show’s positioning is defined to be in Austin, Texas.