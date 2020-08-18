Home TV Series Netflix Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s What We...
Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s What We Know So Far About 

By- Santosh Yadav
Season 5 of Queer Eye lately dropped on Netflix, and if you’ve already watched each and every episode, odds are you’re currently in Fab Five withdrawal, and you want more. While distracting oneself with TV isn’t always the response when real life becomes overwhelming, Queer Eye’s focus on love and acceptance seems more on point than ever before, so the good news is that the wait for season 6 shouldn’t be *that* long. After all, the series started airing in 2018 and we five complete seasons in. Here’s what we know about when you’ll get another Fab Five fix.

Release date: Queer Eye Season 6:

Five seasons of the series have been released, up till today. The season premiered on Netflix, on February 7, 2018. But that doesn’t mean this this series’ wrapping. Season 6 has started as filming as revealed by Bobby in an interview with Digital Spy. He states, “We got roughly one episode finished, then coronavirus came. So today we’re just waiting to hear when we begin filming .”

On the other hand, the launch date hasn’t been confirmed by the Fab Five. But the trend of each year” two seasons won’t be followed this time.

Cast: Queer Eye Season 6:

The show’Queer Eye’ celebrities the Fab Five expert from places that are different. The following personalities are always there in the show:

  • Antoni Porowski is the food and wine expert
  • Karamo Brown is the culture expert
  • Tan France is the fashion expert
  • Bobby Berk is the design expert
  • Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming expert

Plot: Queer Eye Season 6:

In the seasons, we have seen that makeover has been done by Fab Five in five different areas of the earth. If we see the seasons, then 5 nations that are covered are Georgia, Kansas, Japan, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

To the south, the Fab five will probably be back in this year. Fab Five in an interview with Deadline revealed they would,”return to their southern roots” into”scour the prairie at a quest for a whole new roster of heroes needing a little.” The show’s place is set to be in Austin, Texas.

Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here's What We Know So Far About 

