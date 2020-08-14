Queer Eye Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

Your favorite is coming with its brand new season. The show’s fifth season was premiered on June 5, 2020, and it got a hit. This convinced the makers to produce the sixth season of Queer Eye. Audiences fell in love with the star cast and creativity of this series. It was first launched back in 2018, and every season was created than the last. We each have recorded within this article if you are wondering that will be arriving.

Release date of Queer Eye Season 6:

Five seasons of the show have already been released. The very first one was released on Netflix on February 7, 2018. It’s officially confirmed that the season 6 has begun. Bobby says: “We obtained about one episode done, then coronavirus came. So today, we are just waiting to hear when we begin filming again.” Though the release date has not been confirmed till now.

The cast of Queer Eye Season 6:

The show’s famous personalities will include the next. Antoni Porowski is your wine and food specialist. Karamo Brown is your civilization specialist. Tan France is your fashion expert. Bobby Berk is the layout expert. Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming pro.

The plot of Queer Eye Season 6:

In the previous seasons, we’ve seen that Fab Five had left a makeover. In reference to the seasons, the 5 countries include- Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Kansas, Japan, Missouri.

In a meeting with Deadline, Fab Five disclosed they will be”returning to their southern roots” into”scour the prairie in an online pursuit for a whole new roster of heroes requiring a little.” This defines the show will be shot in Austin, Texas.