Queer Eye season 6: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

The famous show Queer Eye is an American TV series. This exciting show includes the Reality television genre. The series was first aired on February 7, 2018. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by David Collins and Shannon O’Rourke, Woody Wood beck and Elis Ortiz was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness. The show has till now created five seasons. Season 1 was aired with 8 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on June 15, 2018 with 8 episodes, season 3 on March 15, 2019 with 8 episodes, season 4 on July 19, 2019 with 8 episodes and season 5 on June 5, 2020 with 10 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.5/10 from IMDb and 93% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Queer Eye season 6 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Queer Eye season 6 plot

Till now the filming of the sixth season of Queer Eye has not been started. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Queer Eye season 6 Release date

The series has been renewed for a sixth season. As we know, the series was first released on February 7, 2018 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.