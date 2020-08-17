- Advertisement -

Seven free games

How to receive seven free games for your Nintendo Switch this weekend

QubicGames is giving away seven Nintendo Switch matches for free that weekend.

To obtain all seven games, you have to grab Coloring Book on the Switch eShop first, and once you have it, all of the other matches will be free to download also.

Regrettably, leaving house is still a somewhat risky proposition due to the viral pandemic, but the good thing is that we have video games to keep us entertained.

The sole issue with video games is they aren’t affordable, but this weekend, writer QubicGames is giving away seven free games to Nintendo Switch owners.

As soon as you download the first game, the six others will get free downloads as well, and your weekend is place.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, all you have to do is go to the Nintendo eShop and download Coloring Book, which will be free .

As soon as you have Coloring Book, six other games will automatically become loose over the eShop too.

Here are the six Distinct games, with videos, links, and descriptions included:

Jumping Joe & Friends: The creators of Robonauts and Astro Bears Party proudly present a new title ideal for intense playtimes with your family and friends.

Assist Joe and his fellas in their upwards journey.

Mini Trains: Mini Trains transport you in a cosy playroom with the best railways tabletop ever, packed with 40 different layouts. You will be challenged to build tracks in situations which continuously get more puzzling. Use your logic, imagination and technology abilities to direct the trains for their final destination safely. And needless to say, you get to sit in the driver’s cab and blow the whistle!

Easy – QubicGames

Sit back, relax, and score some holes. Fancy a multiplayer with friends? We have got you covered — around 4 players on one console! The gameplay is quite easy — hold, aim and launch to get the perfect trick shot. Don’t overshoot or you’ll fall into the void! Adjust angle, strength and put some curve in your chance. As a result of this realistic physiological engine, the ball acts naturally.

Robonauts: The action unites familiar arcade shooting gameplay with a unique possibility to switch gravity. Colourful images appeal to both adult and younger gamers while first-class music by Simon Viklund makes the adventure feel even more epic.

All seven games are free to keep forever as soon as you’ve downloaded . These may not be the most significant games you are ever going to download in your own Switch, but it’s hard to argue with the cost of $0.