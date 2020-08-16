- Advertisement -

QubicGames is giving away seven Nintendo Switch games for free this weekend.

QubicGames

To download all seven games, you have to catch Coloring Book on the Switch eShop first.

and once you own it, all the additional matches will be free to download also.

Unfortunately, leaving home is still a somewhat risky proposition as a result of viral pandemic.

but the fantastic thing is that we have video games to keep us entertained.

The only real problem with video games is they aren’t cheap.

but this weekend, publisher QubicGames is giving away seven free games to Nintendo Switch owners.

Once you download the very first game.

the six others will get completely free downloads too.

your weekend will be set.

Once you own Coloring Book, six other games will automatically become loose on the eShop as well.

Jumping Joe & Friends

Here are the six distinct games, with videos, links, and descriptions:

Jumping Joe & Friends:

The founders of Robonauts and Astro Bears Party proudly present a fresh title ideal for extreme playtimes with your friends and family.

Assist Joe and his fellas on their upward journey.

Mini Trains: Mini Trains transfer you in a comfy playroom with the best railways tabletop ever, packed with 40 distinct designs.

You’ll be challenged to construct tracks in situations which continuously get more vexing.

Use your logic, imagination. and technology skills to safely lead the trains to their final destination.

And of course, you get to sit at the driver’s taxi and blow the whistle! Easy.

Sit back, relax, and score some holes.

Fancy a multiplayer with friends? We’ve got you covered .

around 4 players on one console! The gameplay is quite smooth — grasp.

aim, and launch to acquire the perfect trick shot.

Don’t overshoot, or you’ll fall into the void! Adjust angle, strength, and put some curve into your chance.

Thanks to the realistic physiological engine, the ball acts naturally.

Puzzle Book: Puzzle book offers 34 different puzzles to solve, split into topics — from dream to dinosaurs.

Arts because of this game were made by artist specialized in various styles.

They are beautiful paintings of landscapes and creatures or more straightforward drawings for kids. There is something for everybody! Robonauts:

The action combines familiar arcade shooting game with a unique possibility to switch gravity.

Colorful graphics appeal to both younger and adult gamers.

while first-class songs by Simon Viklund makes the experience feel even more epic.

All seven matches are absolutely free to keep forever as soon as you’ve downloaded them.

These might not be the most substantial games you’ll ever download in your own Switch,.

but it’s difficult to argue with the cost of 0.