PUBG, some of the popular battle royale formats of gaming around the world with about 175 million downloads in India itself. PUBG has been subject to controversy for a very long time. Earlier it was only restricted within the discussions associated to mental well being and psychological impacts of the game on our kids. A number of states had additionally banned it temporarily on accounts of its addictive nature. Nevertheless, this time it has been in information on accounts of information safety and information break considerations.

As we all know that the Indian goverworldtoptrendnt has banned over 100 Chinese apps within the play store and apple retailer on account of safety considerations. PUBG has additionally been under the radar for some time. As nearly all of its shares are held by a Chinese firm named Tencent, the goverworldtoptrendnt now thinks that it won’t be protected by way of information to entry the app in India.

When you ask me whether it is attainable to financial institution PUBG in India then certain it’s. The goverworldtoptrendnt can ban any app on accounts of “nationwide curiosity and safety” under the provisions of part 69A of the Data Technology Act. Nevertheless, will the goverworldtoptrendnt do it, is a different matter.

Proper now PUBG is a million-dollar industry in India. Many YouTubers earn their each day bread by streaming this battle royale game. The level of its reputation within the country is so high that it may be used as a political marketing campaign in India, who knows?

This game certain is under the radar of the goverworldtoptrendnt with 275 different apps nevertheless it hasn’t been banned until now. Even when will probably be banned within the coming days then it’s going to almost certainly be temporarily. Issues which might be as popular as PUBG usually discover a way again out there.