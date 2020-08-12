PS5 Event Is Coming Soon Finally

- Advertisement -

Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 release date and price at its next press conference, which could take place in late August or early September.

The next PS5 press event will supposedly deliver other significant announcements, including information about backward compatibility, exclusive games, and a PlayStation 5 teardown.

Microsoft is already expected to make a splash with its own Xbox event this month, where the cheaper Xbox Series S console will reportedly drop.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 events have been less than thrilling, and the novel coronavirus is to blame for that. Sony wasn’t able to hold any in-person press conferences so far, and the ones that were streamed online were not that exciting. Sony took its time with the PS5 design reveal, which came at the end of a games-focused presentation a few months ago. Last week’s State of Play did not include any surprises for fans.

PS5 Details

Sony did not sneak in any PS5 price or release date details, as some of you may have hoped, sticking to the predetermined script. But the PS5 event that you’ve been waiting for is supposedly coming real soon, according to a few leakers. Insiders have been wrong so far about PS5 revelations, so these claims should be taken with the appropriate amount of circumspection. But Sony and Microsoft are both running out of time. We’re getting closer and closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch window, so the two companies will have to tell us sooner than later when these devices will launch and how much they’ll cost.

One leaker says the next PS5 event will include a teardown of the console. As well as information about backward compatibility, release date, and price. According to this person, the information was supposed to be shown in early August. But Sony reportedly waited for Microsoft to reveal its hand. The PS5 event is scheduled for late August or early September.

Leaks

A different leaker posted a teaser that suggests Sony could host an event in the coming weeks. Again, nothing is confirmed at this time. NotebookCheck points out that both these leakers have made incorrect predictions about the PS5 in the past.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still out of control, so Sony can’t possibly hold an in-person press conference. Therefore, it doesn’t have to announce interested parties well in advance of the event. So they can deal with the travel and accommodation logistics. That’s why Sony can afford to be flexible about the date of this massive PS5 reveal event. And why leakers are likely to be wrong.

The more-reliable Jeff Grubb commented on Twitter that August is going to be “kind of an Xbox month,” suggesting that the PS5 event might have to wait.

Microsoft did make a few notable moves this month. The company announced xCloud support for the Galaxy Note 20 a few days ago. Just as Note rumors said it would. It kicked off game streaming on Android this week. And it’s getting ready for an Xbox event where it will supposedly unveil the more affordable Xbox Series X console. That keeps popping up in leaks. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will reveal pricing details for any of the new Xbox consoles. As the company is reportedly looking to price them below what Sony will charge for its two PS5 flavors.