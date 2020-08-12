Home Gaming PS5 Event Is Coming Soon Finally
GamingTechnologyTop Stories

PS5 Event Is Coming Soon Finally

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 release date and price at its next press conference, which could take place in late August or early September.
  • The next PS5 press event will supposedly deliver other significant announcements, including information about backward compatibility, exclusive games, and a PlayStation 5 teardown.
  • Microsoft is already expected to make a splash with its own Xbox event this month, where the cheaper Xbox Series S console will reportedly drop.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 events have been less than thrilling, and the novel coronavirus is to blame for that. Sony wasn’t able to hold any in-person press conferences so far, and the ones that were streamed online were not that exciting. Sony took its time with the PS5 design reveal, which came at the end of a games-focused presentation a few months ago. Last week’s State of Play did not include any surprises for fans.

Also Read:   Sony PS5: How to Pre-Order ? And More Info

Why the most important PS5 feature could be one you can’t even see

PS5 Details

Sony did not sneak in any PS5 price or release date details, as some of you may have hoped, sticking to the predetermined script. But the PS5 event that you’ve been waiting for is supposedly coming real soon, according to a few leakers. Insiders have been wrong so far about PS5 revelations, so these claims should be taken with the appropriate amount of circumspection. But Sony and Microsoft are both running out of time. We’re getting closer and closer to the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch window, so the two companies will have to tell us sooner than later when these devices will launch and how much they’ll cost.

Also Read:   Coronavirus Strategies For Decreasing The Spread of COVID-19 Stay Unchanged

One leaker says the next PS5 event will include a teardown of the console. As well as information about backward compatibility, release date, and price. According to this person, the information was supposed to be shown in early August. But Sony reportedly waited for Microsoft to reveal its hand. The PS5 event is scheduled for late August or early September.

Also Read:   The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Information Here

Leaks

A different leaker posted a teaser that suggests Sony could host an event in the coming weeks. Again, nothing is confirmed at this time. NotebookCheck points out that both these leakers have made incorrect predictions about the PS5 in the past.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still out of control, so Sony can’t possibly hold an in-person press conference. Therefore, it doesn’t have to announce interested parties well in advance of the event. So they can deal with the travel and accommodation logistics. That’s why Sony can afford to be flexible about the date of this massive PS5 reveal event. And why leakers are likely to be wrong.

Also Read:   Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Plot Revealed

The more-reliable Jeff Grubb commented on Twitter that August is going to be “kind of an Xbox month,” suggesting that the PS5 event might have to wait.

Microsoft did make a few notable moves this month. The company announced xCloud support for the Galaxy Note 20 a few days ago. Just as Note rumors said it would. It kicked off game streaming on Android this week. And it’s getting ready for an Xbox event where it will supposedly unveil the more affordable Xbox Series X console. That keeps popping up in leaks. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will reveal pricing details for any of the new Xbox consoles. As the company is reportedly looking to price them below what Sony will charge for its two PS5 flavors.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   New Amsterdam Season 3: Release Date Have About The Upcoming Third Installment Netflix
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Bitchen Delivers Down Recipe

Lifestyle Pooja Das -
Bitchen Delivers Down Recipe  fundamental Bitchen’ Delivers Down-To-Earth Wellness Recipes You’ll Want To Just Glorious Avocado Toast from ″Basic Bitchen″ Just Glorious Avocado Toast from “Essential Bitchen”...
Read more

PS5 Event Is Coming Soon Finally

Gaming Sweety Singh -
Sony will reportedly reveal the PS5 release date and price at its next press conference, which could take place in late August or...
Read more

Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Sex Education became a British comedy-drama internet television show and it is hit on Netflix. Fans have been waiting for the next year, Sex...
Read more

Boomerang Earthquake Spotted In Atlantic Ocean

In News Sweety Singh -
Scientists have recorded the first evidence of a so-called “boomerang earthquake” occurring deep in the Atlantic Ocean. A boomerang occurs when a fracture...
Read more

HP’s Back to School sale continues

Technology Pooja Das -
HP's Back to School sale continues HP's Back to School sale continues to wow studereviewednts and teachers.
Also Read:   PS5 games: see all new PlayStation 5 game
If you purchase an independently  product or service through...
Read more

Messiah Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Will Come On Netflix?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Messiah is a thriller internet television show which is always in controversies from its release. December 2019, Netflix released the official trailer on 3,...
Read more

COVID-19 US Hotspots That Are Getting Worse

Corona Sweety Singh -
Coronavirus test positivity rates are climbing again in Texas, to the point that public health experts are worried about the state becoming a...
Read more

Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Amazon Prime Nitesh kumar -
The Grand Tour is an institution that gifts Richard Hammond Jeremy Clarkson, and James May driving energizing and new engines, in addition to entering...
Read more

A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The dream drama is coming back with A Discovery Of Witches season 2. The series took its inspiration from All Souls Trilogy, written by...
Read more

GLOW Season 4: Release Date, Plot Cast And Everything New Updates

Entertainment Santosh Yadav -
Wanted to understand about GLOW Season 4 Release Date. GLOW was a big hit for Netflix that people really like to watch. Here is...
Read more
© World Top Trend