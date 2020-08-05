- Advertisement -

Producer Jon Landau says that three scenes were screened by James Cameron from Avatar two, with visual impacts.

Producer Jon Landau claims that James Cameron screened three scenes from Avatar two, with visual impacts, for the team on set this week. The production is currently filming in New Zealand, one of the few countries in the world that have managed to virtually eliminate coronavirus, and so allow it to be safe to resume filming on-set without too many rigorous safety measures in place. Regrettably, Avatar 2 was still forced to endure a different delay on account of this pandemic shutdown, which means it will now be published in December 2022.

The latest delay also forced the subsequent sequels to be pushed back a year each, meaning that Avatar 5, if it makes its existing release, will emerge nearly two full decades after the original was released. Because of this, production on the film is now full steam ahead, with Cameron recently gushing within the visuals which are being made for the first sequel. Cameron has heavily invested in new technologies to bring his vision to life, such as new techniques.

Currently, Landau, who is producing all of the sequels with Cameron, has published an update on Instagram, stating that Cameron has screened three scenes from the upcoming sequel, all with close-to-completed visual consequences. Landau says that the team was re-energized by the views and made them keener to return to working on the film. His article can be seen under:

Landau has been a constant source of information on the movie, formerly sharing when filming and submitting other Avatar two behind-the-scenes shots giving lovers an insight into the complex production process required to take underwater. The producer has collaborated with Cameron on all his movies since 1997’s Titanic, and consequently, is among the most prosperous manufacturers, in terms of box office numbers, of all time. The fact that Cameron managed to display three scenes in the film using near-complete obvious consequences is a fantastic sign for Avatar 2.

It feels like things are advancing easily, although production delays have dogged the movie. Given the technological demands of the shoot, the simple fact that New Zealand-based Weta Digital has been in a position to produce the visual effects for three scenes means that the creation is farther ahead of schedule than the recent delay. Nevertheless, given the extent of Cameron’s ambition, one supposes that there is still a great deal of work to be done on Avatar two. Cameron has always pushed the boundaries of movie technology throughout his career, and it seems like he is not slowing down.