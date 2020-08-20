Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status Netflix When Will The Going To Make Its Appearance With The Second Season?

- Advertisement -

Audiences like to see anime series more than movies. This anime series’ trend began in Japan, and it got famous currently globally. So lately an anime series titled Princess Link Re Dive. It is motivated by the role-playing movie game of the identical name. CygamesPictures makes the series and broadcasted from April 6. The show tells the story of Yūki, who rises with no memories in an unknown place.

Takaomi Kanasaki directs and composed the anime show. It published on stations like Tokyo MX, BS11 TV, KBS. Following its premiere, the series received love, and there are more episodes. They are questioning not or if the second season is currently happening. Below are all the facts for a season:

Renewal Status

So, unfortunately, CygamesPictures not renewed the series for another season. Usually, the studios order a new year and analyze the evaluations and viewership of this series. There high chances for its renewal for its next season since the series received ratings and got positive reviews from viewers and critics to the narrative, animation, and direction.

So there’s still hope left for the season to happen in the future as the show is very much active.

Release Date

For the time being, it is hard to tell a release date for the next season of the anime series because it didn’t receive the green light. In case it gets revived, then it is going to take a very long time to release since the animation process absorbs time. Because of coronavirus, animators are working from home, so manufacturing is taking a long time to finish. According to the sources, we have to wait for episodes until 2022.

More Details

If another season occurs then we could anticipate these artists to return for financing their voices from the new year: Mao Ichimichi as Pecorino, Miku Itō as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuuki. No plot details to the possible next season.