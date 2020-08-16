Home Entertainment Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Release Date And Renewal When Will...
Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Release Date And Renewal When Will The Series Going To Make its Appearance!!!

By- Alok Chand
Audiences like to see than movies. This anime series’ trend began in Japan and it got famous globally. So an anime series titled Princess Link Re Dive. It is motivated by the role-playing movie game of the name. CygamesPictures makes the series and broadcasted from April 6 to June 29, 2020. The series tells the story of Yūki who climbs with no memories in an unknown place.

Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2

The series is directed and composed by Takaomi Kanasaki. It released on stations like Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV. Following its premiere, the series received loved by the audiences and there are demanding more episodes. They are questioning if the season is currently occurring or not. Below are the details for a new season:

Renewal Status

So unfortunately CygamesPictures not revived the series. The studios first analyze the ratings and viewership of the show and order a new year. There opportunities for its renewal for the next season since the series received great ratings and got positive reviews from audiences and critics to the story, animation, and leadership.

So there’s still hope left for your season that is next to take place in the future since the series is very effective.

Release Date

For the time being, it is hard to tell a launch date to the second season of the show because it did not obtain the light. If it gets renewed it is going to have a very long time to release because the animation process absorbs time and as a consequence of coronavirus, animators are working from home so the production is taking a very long time to finish. According to the sources, we have to wait until 2022.

More Details

If a second season occurs then we can expect these artists to go back for lending their voices in the new season: Mao Ichimichi as Pecorine, Miku Itō as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuuki. Plot details for the second season that is potential.



