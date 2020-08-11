- Advertisement -

President Trump is considering a new proposal as part of the continuing push to implement tighter immigration rules —

President Trump

that time, one aimed toward Americans due to this coronavirus pandemic.

The idea would be to allow border officials to temporarily bar American citizens from being able to cross

the border and come back into the country if those Americans are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

The White House is currently soliciting general opinions concerning this proposal.

Instead of marshaling the forces of the national government to definitively solve the crisis

of the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued America for six months and counting,

it had been revealed on Monday that President Trump wants to use this crisis to clamp down

on the ability of individual Americans to return across the border into the country.

As part of the Trump government’s continuing reduction of border restrictions,

from re-entering the country if these officials suspect that the American might be infect with the coronavirus.

Federal officials are ask to share their feedback on this proposal with the White House over the next 24 hours, according to The New York Times.

At the first day on Mondaythis proposition hasn’t been met with the kind of wall-to-wall lamentations from Republican leaders who would have decried the creeping

authoritarianism if this kind of thing had been suggest under a Democratic government.

The NYT obtained a copy of the proposal to temporarily bar Americans,

which uses existing powers granted to the CDC to block a citizen or legal resident from crossing the boundary if a border agent”

reasonably believes that the person may have been expose to or is infecte with the communicable disease”

It’s not clear from the proposal how long the American would be temporarily store out of the country.

The proposal also does not seem to address the apparent remedy for alleviating a feeling about whether a individual has the COVID-19 virus

— that can be determine by, well, testing for it.

Since the NYT notes from its summation of this proposal, immigration officials already

have”broad authority to refuse entry to individuals based on national security issues.

” A draft memo summarizes the fundamentals of the new idea states it would only be applie”in the rarest of circumstances…

when require in the interest of public health, and be limit in length.

” Obviously, if you feel that then I am also sure I would have no trouble convincing you to feel that the reason why

the US has become the coronavirus hotspot of the world and that over 5 million cases of those coronavirus have now been recognized here,

according to Johns Hopkins University,

is mere because we’re testing so much (not the virus is spreading like wildfire).