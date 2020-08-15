- Advertisement -

We are going to increasingly see precautions and preventative measures all around us as individuals try to resume normal activities they feel comfy with.

precautions and preventative

Whether to reopen schools this fall, if such a thing can even be accomplished safely at all.

is nowhere close to being settled at the moment, with experts continuing to offer conflicting guidance around the country.

as the US remains in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the exact same time, there is something deeper that is inherent in these controversial debates about the destiny of the school year.

and it’s much larger than the idea of classrooms and bringing youngsters into educational institutions.

What we’re grappling with here is the much more basic question of how to increasingly go about our own lives with all the coronavirus still raging about us still infecting new people.

causing people to become hospitalized, and, sadly, even murdering numerous Americans.

White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci

Since in the absence of a vaccine, which experts like White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci guarantee us is still months off at the earliest.

each of us has to figure out which level of risk in our private lives we’re willing to endure, whether you are ok with eating at restaurants,.

shopping inside a grocery store, getting onto a plane, sending your child back to college… or, in my instance, visiting my dentist’s office, which I did for the first time last week because the pandemic started.

We can not just stay tucked inside hermetically sealed bubbles until a vaccine finally materializes.

which is the reason why so many new rules that you see anywhere you go — including the requirement that people use face masks.

commitment to quality care and the patient experience

For me, I decided the danger of visiting a health care provider (one which I know and hope and whose commitment to quality care and the patient experience.

I have seen first-hand) was an acceptable risk to consider at this point of the pandemic.

Below are some of the things which I encountered.

which might be of interest to some of you contemplating a similar visit shortly.

For the record, this isn’t me advocating that most of you immediately book a dentist visit or doctor’s visit of some type.

that there’s not any danger in any way.

and everything will be fine.

This is only a listing of exactly what I saw, why I did this, and why I felt protected and cared for by the dentist I’ve been going to for years.

I should add, I did not”roll the dice” either, in regard to gaming the experience would be secure.

I checked with my dentist ahead, and among the thingsI was told and saw:

Patients were not permitted to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time.

That was to make sure that people were not congregating in the waiting area.

in which it’s difficult to socially space.

All employees and patients obtained their temperature checked almost as soon as they stepped inside.

Other protections included two high-efficiency HEPA H13 filters at the workplace.

A fogger was utilized several times a day to clean out the rooms (which, I have to state.

literally smelled wash as soon as I entered).precautions and preventative

All workers wore a Type 3 face mask, even while hygienists wore N-95 face masks with face shields as well as disposable glasses — and gloves, of course.

aerosolized particles away from me along with the hygenist

One more thing I noticed and valued was that during my true cleaning itself.

a machine behind my mind was running the entire time and was intended to be pulling aerosolized particles away from me along with the hygenist.

Overall, I was pleased with the extremes to which my dentist at Memphis went to guarantee everyone’s safety.

Can publicly-funded and perennially cash-strapped public school systems try the same? It’s another thing, of course, but that remains to be seen.

This means, among other items, you need to increasingly expect to see extreme precautions such as these.

the more places you go, as we all attempt to go about our lives as best.

we could and recreate some semblance of a healthful existence.