Power Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
‘Power’ is a crime drama series that may not be acclaimed but has been praised by many audiences for its intense depiction of gangs, clubs, and, most of all, street wars. The show has moments of excellent writing and is. What’s more, it also promises a great cast that includes renowned names such as Omari Hardwick, 50 Cent, Naturi Naughton, and many more. The cataclysmic ending of its season left fans wanting for more. And if you chance to be one of these lovers, here.

Power Season 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Courtney A. Kemp,‘Power’ first premiered on June 7, 2014, on Starz. Throughout its course of six months, a total of 63 episodes aired and concluded its season 6 finale with a shocking revelation. Sad to say, so there will not be a Season 7, the sixth time was declared to be the last. Nevertheless, the good news for the lovers of this show is that Starz has confirmed that it will release a string of 4 spin-offs that will continue the franchise. The first one of these spin-offs would be’Power Book II,’ which will lead to the continuation of season 6’s explosive moments. Although its final release date hasn’t been announced yet, we anticipate’Power Book II’ to release sometime in 2021.

In a Starz TCA panel, Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson also formally declared that the spin-off is already in pre-production. “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of that which we know is going to be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power, said Kemp dropping the information as the APA-repped Blige jumped to the ballroom. Power Book II: Ghost will last the journey of a few of Power’s most controversial characters,” he explained. He also declared the spin-off on his Twitter account. Check it out below:

Around Power

James”Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York night club owner who has everything, catering to the city’s elite and dreaming large, lives a double life as a drug kingpin.

Show: Power

Available On: Starz
Stars: Lela Loren Naturi Naughton Omari Hardwick Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton

The last installment of Power on Starz aired on February 9, 2020.

