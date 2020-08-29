Power Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Starz’s Power series is now over with the story of James”Ghost” St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) ending in February 2020. Fans would like to know what’s coming up for the series. Starz has announced four spin-offs within an extension of the franchise.

Electricity is an American crime drama television collection produced and created through Courtney A. Kemp in cooperation with Curtis Jackson. It aired on the Starz network from June 7, 2014, to February 9, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Upon its release , Power received positive reviews for its speed, atmosphere, and acting. It’s one of Starz’s highest-rated show and among the most-watched shows on cable. Before the fifth season premiere, Starz revived the series for its sixth and final season, which premiered on August 25, 2019.

Power Season 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Courtney A. Kemp,’Power’ first established on June 7, 2014, on Starz. During the course of six months, the series aired a total of 63 episodes and finished its season 6 finale with a too shocking revelation. Sad to say, the sixth season was announced to be the last so there won’t be a Season 7. Even so, the fantastic news for the lovers of the show is that Starz has confirmed that it will be releasing a series of 4 spin-offs that will continue the franchise. The first among these spin-offs would likely be’Power Book II’ which will be led continuation of the final explosive moments of season 6. Though its last release date has not been announced yet, we anticipate’Power Book II’ into release sometime in 2021.

In a Starz TCA panel, Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson also officially declared that the spin-off is already in pre-production. “Now we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production about the first of what we understand is going to be a selection of series inspired by the energetic world of Power, said Kemp dropping the news since the APA-repped Blige bound to the ballroom. Power Book II: Ghost will last the journey of some of Power’s most controversial figures,” he said. He also announced the spin-off on his Twitter accounts. Check it out below:

Is your season 6 is the final season of the Power?

Season 6 was the very final as Starz desired to complete the series’ story. Electricity ended on an excellent note and the last episode of the season is the series finale. But fans don’t need to worry about the conclusion of the show, as the founders have confirmed that this is simply the start and the Power of the Universe will expand.

It was already verified that more apps would be established, and Power would turn into a franchise. Following its success, several prequel series is in development.