- Advertisement -

Potential coronavirus cure that can decrease recovery time and prevent COVID-19 complications is now in Stage 2/3 testing.

The drug is known as RLF-100 or aviptadil, and it also received emergency use authorization in the united states for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Potential coronavirus cure

RLF-100 has already saved the lives of numerous patients experiencing severe COVID-19 complications.

but the companies are yet to release the scientific data that would present its efficacy and safety.

If there’s one thing we’ve heard from the seven months that the world was fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

it’s the fact that the novel coronavirus is not anything like the influenza .

That’s what COVID-19 appeared to be in its early days.

a new type of flu with similar symptoms which many hoped could be cure with exactly the very same drugs.

Doctors quickly discovered the new virus was far more contagious than the flu.

which its attack on the entire body proved to be far more complicated than initially believed.

The virus affects many different organs, not just the lungs.

and it may kill people quickly and viciously.

no previous medical issues

Age, gender, and preexisting conditions are significant risk factors.

but COVID-19 has also killed younger people who had no previous medical issues.

Additionally, flu drugs do not work on COVID-19, and that’s been a huge problem.

That is what forced governments to opt for lockdowns from the early months of the pandemic and attempt to limit the spread of this disease.

thus giving hospitals moment to take care of patients.

Pharmaceutical companies have now made tremendous progress when it comes to vaccine research, in addition to new treatment ideas.

We now have a couple of COVID-19 remedies that operate, including redeliver.

dexamethasone, and blood thinners.

but we still lack a breakthrough medication that can significantly reduce healing time and prevent complications.

Some researchers think they have already discovered one such compound that may annihilate the virus and prevent it from killing patients with severe COVID-19 cases.

and the medicine is currently in complex testing. This new drug is called RLF-100 or aviptadil.

patients with severe COVID-19 cases

also it is”a synthetic form of a natural peptide that protects the lung,” a Reuters.

Aviptadil has been created by two pharmaceutical companies, Swiss Relief Therapeutics and the US-Israeli firm NeuroRx.

The two obtained fast-track designation in June in the US, when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted it as COVID-19 therapy.

The drug is a formula of artificial human Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP).

the 2 companies clarified in mid-June. At the moment, they announced the growth of Phase 2 clinical trials, including patients from the Houston Methodist Hospital.

Those type-2 cells are”essential to oxygen exchange and are preferentially targeted at the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” that the June announcement said.

The company is now conducting a Phase 2/3 trial with 70 patients, but the drug has also been qualified for emergency use, and some patients who are too sick to be contained in the exam will receive the medication.

Doctors in the Houston Methodist Hospital said a 54-year-old man who acquired COVID-19 while he had been treated for rejection of a double lung transplant obtained the medication.

He was taken off a ventilator four days after the treatment started.

Similar results were observed in over 15 patients that were given aviptadil, the firms revealed.

“We are conducting placebo-controlled trials to check whether the observations made in the case-control and open-label research will be confirmed for less ill patients with COVID-19-related respiratory collapse.

Our independent Data Monitoring Committee will be conducting an interim analysis of these data after this month.”

ill patients with COVID-19-related respiratory collapse

All this is great news, but more research will have to show the aviptadil medication is both practical and safe for COVID-19 patients.

The last thing the world needs is another case of what occurred with hydroxychloroquine.

If aviptadil is indeed as capable of preventing the virus from replicating in lung cellsthen it might wind up being the first medication which produces COVID-19 considerably more manageable.