Position of global oil demand amid coronavirus-IEA

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is weighing heavily on global demand for oil since the aviation and transportation industries,

in particular, struggle with all the fallout in the lockdowns aimed at reining in the disease, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has cast a very long shadow over oil demand, which we now expect to fall by 8.1 million

barrels daily year-on-year in 2020,” the IEA composed in its latest annual report.

It said it anticipated need to recover somewhat next year to 97.1 million BPD, although this would still be down to its previous forecast.

“We have revised our 2021 demand quote… since the aviation sector will likely take more time to recover,” the report said.

“By December 2021, global oil consumption will still be two percent lower than in the end of 2019.”

Road transportation was being affected”as people avoid non-essential trips, and

working out of home remains the standard in much of the West,” the report said.

That meant that the outlook for jet fuel demand”has worsened lately as the coronavirus has spread more broadly,” the IEA said.

While domestic travel had recovered in China and the United States, and the amount of flights between European

countries was increasing,”we estimate that international traffic was down around two-thirds from ordinary levels in July.”

That follows a drop of 75 percent in June and 79% in May.

“The northern hemisphere summer is normally the peak

season for aviation, but this year’s slow take-up suggests demand may remain suppressed for a while,” the IEA said.

“Business travel will remain severely curtailed globally until a vaccine is located, while leisure travel will mostly be

limited to domestic excursions and short-haul flights”

It was possible that business travel”will struggle to regain

pre-Covid-19 levels due to video conferencing and broad attempts to cut operating expenses,” the IEA said.