Poldark based on the Novel series by Winston Graham and starring Aidan Turner in the lead role. The event was debuted in 2015. Lately, Season 5, which is touted as the season premiered in July 2019. It would appear that the series is far from getting from the source material. Direct actor Aidan Turner, Debbie and showrunner has shown interest in continuing the TV series.

Poldark Season 6 Is Cancelled?

Season 5 was meant to finish the TV series. This ruled out the possibility of season 6.

It was not an adaptation of the sequence. It follows the events in the 11 years between the seventh (The Angry Tide) and eighth (The Stranger from the Sea) novels.

As per screenwriter Debbie Horsfield

“Winston Graham had left plenty of hints in releasing eight about the episode which had happened in those two years, but he also gave away little about how Ross attained that transformation.”

Poldark may come back with Season 6!

In adapting the book collection, author Debbie Horsfield and poldark showrunner showed her interest.

“Never say never. We have had a wonderful run but you can find five books left and who knows what might happen in a few years.”

“The BBC would need to state they desired more and we’d take it from there. The connection with the Winston Graham estate and the BBC was fantastic I like to think they wouldn’t need anyone else to perform it.”

Poldark crew wants Season 6 anticipated release date, to reunite.

In a meeting with Deadline, Aidan Turner wants to his reprising the role of Ross Poldark,

“[Season 5] doesn’t feel like a finish – I don’t think that is the BBC being crafty and maintaining it open-ended for another show in time, but [while] it feels right, it does not feel final.”

“I believe Winston [Graham]’s books pick up a lot later – I think [Ross and Demelza’s son] Jeremy, who’s about 10 or 11, is about 21 or 22 in another publication.

Show starring Aidan Turner of The Hobbit fame had ensembled a cast consisting of artists like Tristan Sturrock as Captain Zacky Martin, Pip Torrens as Cary Warleggan, Warren Clarke as Charles Poldark, Gabriella Wilde as Caroline Enys, John Nettles as Ray Penvenen, Christian Brassington as Reverend Osborne”Ossie” Whitworth, Ellise Chappell as Morwenna Carne, Sean Gilder as Tholly Tregirls, Harry Richardson as Drake Carne, Josh Whitehouse as Lieutenant Hugh Armitage, Tom York as Sam Carne, Tim Dutton as Joseph Merceron.

It seems that series can return with Season 6. There enthusiasm among the fans for team The team is also equally inclined to continue their work. Let us hope the BBC will take this decision. But it’s going to be a long wait.

