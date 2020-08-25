Home Entertainment Plunderer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Netflix Arrival On The Sequel Update!!!
Plunderer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Netflix Arrival On The Sequel Update!!!

By- Alok Chand
The studio Geek Toys came up with an action anime series titled Plunderer, this season. The manga series inspires it by Suu Minazuki. The series written by Masashi Suzuki is directed by Hiroyuki Kanbe and songs by Junichi Matsumoto, and the anime series’ first season aired from January 8, 2020. It broadcasted on those channels: Tokyo MX TVA, SUN BS11. Funimation also dubs in English the series.

Plunderer Season 2

It is set in a post-apocalyptic universe, where every citizen gets their values ruled by a special count’ marked somewhere on their bodies. The show has received praise for the cartoon quality and layout of the characters. The fans are demanding episodes, inquiring not, or if the season will occur. Here is the information for season 2 of this series:

Renewal Status

Regrettably, Plunderer isn’t renewed for the next season by the studio Geek Toys. It will be very early for the studio to announce a brand new season as the first season just finished airing episodes on June 24, 2020. The studio takes a few weeks to order another season and analyze viewership and the evaluations, so we have to wait for some time for it.

But we are sure the next season will happen in the future because it has received a favorable response from the crowds and it gets quite popular across the globe.

Release Date

For now, we cannot announce a date for this action anime series’ new season. But we still have to wait a long time for season 2. The animation requires lots of time to complete, and nowadays, animators are operating from their homes because of the pandemic, so the production is taking more time to finish.

If the chain receives green light for period 2 it will release overdue or late 2021 2022 according to the sources around.

Cast Details

These artists will return to lend their voice into their respective characters if a second season occurs:

Nakajima Yoshiki as Licht Bach/Sakai Rihito
Honnizumi Rina as Hina
Umehara Yūichirō as Jail Murdoch
Ozawa Ari as Lyne Mei
Ichikawa Aoi as Gespenst Zerlegen
Itō Shizuka as Nana Bassler
Yūki Aoi as Sonohara Mizuka
Tōchi Hiroki as Alexandrov Grigorovich/Alan
Seki Toshihiko as Schmelman Bach

Alok Chand

