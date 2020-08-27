Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Needed To Know!!!

- Advertisement -

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in evolution since September 2017. Jerry Bruckheimer will be generating the series while Rønning will soon be directing it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise Has Existed for centuries, which began with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. Since that time, there were five sequels made.

And now, with the sixth movie in development that is composed by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, here’s what we know so far about it and also the probability of Johnny Depp’s involvement in it.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release Date:

The release date of this sixth movie has not been shown yet. But nearly all of its previous movies have been published in May or even June. So considering this, we could expect the sixth film also to follow the same path.

Moreover, we have seen that each movie from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has released with a couple of year gap. Considering this, we could anticipate Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to launch sometimes in 2022 or from 2023’s beginning.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Cast Details:

There have been many speculations about the cast of this sixth installment. The one major question which hovers over everyone’s mind is whether Depp’s involvement will continue or not.

Back in 2018, it had been reported that the actor was dropped from the franchise by Disney. The fans weren’t pleased with this news and had started a campaign to bring him back because even the thought of seeing Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Depp saddens us. So we can expect him to attribute in the sixth movie even if it’s to get a minor function.

Besides him, following are the cast members that can return —

Kaya Scodelario

Bill Nighy

Lee Arenberg

Keira Knightley

Orlando Bloom

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Expected Plot:

The sixth installment with be a soft reboot of the franchise. So it’s quite unclear to forecast the narrative and whether the series’ previous storylines and timeline is going to be wiped out or not likely.

The script has not been completed yet, so the creators are quite about showing any details of the film. Fans are indicating the plot to focus on the character Redd, who was a captive being marketed in a bride auction. While all these are only theories, for now, we must wait around for quite some time to receive further more updates with this.