Pikmin 3 Deluxe Coming to Nintendo Switch in October! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Nintendo has shockingly revealed through Twitter that Pikmin 3 is being re-released on Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Put together yourselves, brave explorers! Set-off for the plush planet PNF-404 when #Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on 10/30! This model options a number of issue modes, new side-story missions that includes Olimar & Louie, and all of the DLC from the unique launch. https://t.co/UbljqJUQjX pic.twitter.com/7oht5o5mZI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2020

Apparently, this announcement comes only a day after the seventh anniversary of the North American release of Pikmin 3 on the Wii U. Whereas some followers hoped that Nintendo could select to re-release the game round this time (and even reveal extra details about Pikmin 4) expectations weren’t excessive for both contemplating that Nintendo hasn’t actually talked a lot in regards to the Pikmin franchise in an official capability for fairly a while.

Whereas a lot of what we find out about Pikmin 3 Deluxe is restricted to the knowledge shared within the tweet above, the game’s website does develop on a few of these early particulars.

As an illustration, it appears like there is not going to solely be new issue modes however enhanced accessibility choices which let you allow options akin to hints and lock-on focusing on. We not too long ago praised video games like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima which featured clever approaches to modifying a recreation’s issue degree, and plainly Pikmin 3 Deluxe will embody comparable choices.