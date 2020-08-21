Home Lifestyle Pictures And Movie Was Shot At A Wuhan Water Park Just A...
Lifestyle

Pictures And Movie Was Shot At A Wuhan Water Park Just A Few Days Ago

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Pictures and movie was shot at a Wuhan water park just a few days ago reveal a massive celebration in the Chinese city

Wuhan

that’s been called ground zero of the global coronavirus pandemic.

They portray scenes of partygoers not seeming to trace social distancing and face mask tips which currently dominate life in much of the rest of the world.

Wuhan has not reported that a new coronavirus disease since May.

The central Chinese city that has been called ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic is now partying like its 2019.

Pictures and video captured in a Wuhan water park

in recent days depict a scene that could be unthinkable pretty much everywhere else in the world right now,

with the swimming pool celebration including a massive crowd of revellers seemingly shoulder-to-shoulder and with no face masks insight.

There’s a DJ available, too, giving the whole thing the air of an outdoors EDM festival that would not be out of place in a party city like, say, Las Vegas —

before, of course, that the COVID-19 virus that researchers at Johns Hopkins University say has sickened almost 22 million people around the world and kill some 775,000.

According to news organizations such as the video and pictures you see below were taken at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park,

in a massive party over the weekend at the Chinese city of some 11 million people.

It’s a stunning reversal from the rigorous that was lift there in April —

and Wuhan hasn’t report any new coronavirus instances since May.

The party at the Wuhan water park was pack that revellers,

a few of whom could be seen relaxing on rubber tubes,

that they had little room to maneuver around.

Even so, the Wuhan park’s attendance remains far down from where things stood in the same stage in 2019.

Nevertheless, the park is currently getting 15,000 daily visitors on the weekend, on average, right today

Of how dreadful conditions have been in Wuhan at the peak of the pandemic there.

She had been explicitly lamenting the fact that, as she sees it,

the US cut too many corners in the weeks of lockdowns throughout the nation earlier this year (which, nevertheless,

led to extremely adverse consequences including countless job losses and a battered market that will need years to recover).

“I wish that if we went to lockdown, we seemed just like Italy,” Birx said.

“When Italy lock , I mean, people were not allow out of the homes,

they couldn’t come out but after every two weeks to purchase groceries for a single hour,

and they had to have a certification that said they were allowed.

Americans don’t react well to that sort of prohibition.

Akanksha Ranjan

Originally the movie...
