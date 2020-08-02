- Advertisement -

Physicians and specialists say that low oxygen saturation levels can be a sign of COVID-19, which is the reason why pulse oximeters are sold out online for months.

Apple announced the iPhone 12 launch was delayed past September due to the publication coronavirus pandemic,

which means the next Apple Watch could be delayed.

It has been close to five months since the US government announced a national emergency due to the publication coronavirus outbreak,

but our comprehension of it is still woefully limit.

Some men and women who catch the virus become quite sick and need urgent care,

but others won’t ever know they’re infected unless they have examined.

The symptoms are so varied and arbitrary; it can difficult to determine whether or not you have COVID-19 without obtaining a test.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that pulse oximeters started flying off store shelves in the first days of the pandemic since low blood sugar levels could be a indication of the illness.

A pulse oximeter is an electronic device that clips to a finger and also measures your heart rate and the oxygen saturation on your red blood cells.

As Yale Medicine clarifies ,

oxygen levels between 95-97% are believe to be reasonable by the American Medical Association

but any reading below which range would justify calling a physician.

In the minimum, it’s nice to have one around for reassurance, and another Apple Watch may have one built in.

According to a report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac),

Apple made a production deal with ASE Technology ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 later this year.

More importantly,

the report also promised that the new Apple Watch model are the first using an integrated blood sugar detector.

Rather than having to buy a separate device to check your blood oxygen levels, you could check your Apple Watch Series 6.

This is not the first time we’ve about a blood oxygen sensor coming to the Apple Watch,

as 9to5Mac found code in the leaked iOS 14 beta earlier this year,

which suggest the capability to read blood oxygen levels was in Apple’s program.

Having said that, no mention of this attribute was made at WWDC 2020, where watchOS 7 has been announce.

9to5Mac posits Apple has been waiting to announce hardware which supports the function before bringing this up publicly.

The DigiTimes report appears to back up that idea, which means elderly watches probably will not gain the attribute.

Unfortunately, because of the exact same virus a prospective Apple Watch may potentially help you detect,

Apple confirmed on Friday that its new iPhone versions

would start”a couple weeks later” compared to the conventional late September window,

which means that the event where the iPhone and other new products are announce might be postpon also.

If that’s the case, we might be waiting a few added weeks to see the Apple Watch Series 6 on store shelves.