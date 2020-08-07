Home Technology Photo of iPhone12 OLED display leaks online
Technology

Photo of iPhone12 OLED display leaks online

By- Pooja Das
Photo of iPhone 12 OLED display leaks online

iPhone12 OLED

The photo itself does not show any startling information about Apple’s forthcoming iPhone lineup,

but it does seem to suggest that the notch will stay about exactly the exact same size.

This is particularly noteworthy since there were a few rumblings

that the elite on Apple’s iPhone 12 are somewhat smaller compared to the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 photo published to Twitter could be viewed below.

People who have scrutinized the photo seem to believe that it is of Apple’s forthcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mode

Apple’s iPhone lineup

this year is expected to be especially ambitious, with all the company expected to release four distinct iPhone 12 versions this September.

Based on several credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 12

release will include two Pro versions with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

The business will also release two lower-end models with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch screens. And while it remains to be seen which version

proves to be most popular with customers, the popularity of the current iPhone SE suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could be a runaway hit this season.

The biggest iPhone 12 attribute willbe undoubtedle support for 5G.

And while it remains to be seen that the degree to which the people cares about 5G connectivity,

some analysts believe it helps spur a huge

refresh cycle throughout late 2020 and 2021.

Other rumored iPhone 12 attributes include 120Hz ProMotion screens on the two Pro versions

, enhanced Face ID functionality with wider viewing angles,

and needless to say, a blazing fast next-gen A14 chip.

Even though Apple traditionally releases new iPhone

versions in mid-late September, the coronavirus will likely

result in a small delay this year.

According to a recent escape in John Prosser, Apple’s iPhone

12 versions will not arrive until sometime in October.

We have even seen rumblings that Apple’s Pro versions may not ship until sometime in November.

Incidentally, Apple CFO Luca Maestri verified a small delay to the iPhone 12 release during Apple’s recent earnings conference call.

“As you understand,” Maestri said,”the last year we started selling fresh iPhones in late September.

This season, we project to provide to be available a couple of weeks later.

” As to the way COVID-19 affected the iPhone 12 release,

travel restrictions before in the year stopped

Apple engineers from going to China and thus delayed the iPhone 12 testing and testing process.

