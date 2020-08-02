Home Entertainment Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn’t want to make Fleabag season 2, says Sian Clifford
Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn’t want to make Fleabag season 2, says Sian Clifford

By- Anoj Kumar
Season two of Fleabag may by no means have happened had it not been for Sian Clifford convincing Phoebe Waller-Bridge to do it, Clifford has revealed.

The second and remaining season of the acclaimed sitcom aired in 2019 and noticed Waller-Bridge profitable Emmys for Excellent Comedy Author, ­Excellent Comedy Series and Excellent Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – the latter seeing her turning into the primary Brit to win it in 38 years.

Nevertheless, Clifford – who performs Claire on the show – has revealed in a brand new interview that filming for series two virtually didn’t happen as Waller-Bridge was “reluctant” to do one other. A lot so, she needed to encourage her.

“When have been spherical that desk with our gang plus Andrew Scott, it was a very superb feeling and I loved it! Completely superb. I used to be one of many individuals who have been encouraging a really reluctant Phoebe to even make a second series. She didn’t need to do it,” Clifford informed the RadioTimes on the Virgin Media BAFTAs pre-ceremony.

She continued: “Lucky for her, our producers gave her time and area. She simply mentioned, ‘I’m not doing it until I’ve a ok concept.’ She waited and she or he was in a position to purchase a while as a result of she had one other venture on. Not everyone seems to be afforded that privilege however they let her do this and I feel the venture benefitted from that.”

Clifford added that it wasn’t simply the script that improved with the time off, she mentioned she gained extra “confidence” through the break.

“All of us benefitted from it as a result of all of us went off and learnt about ourselves,” she mentioned. “I used to be undoubtedly a greater actor after I got here again. We’d grown. There was undoubtedly extra confidence and that’s to do with discovering the actor I used to be pre-drama faculty.”

In the meantime, Waller-Bridge has confirmed that Fleabag won’t ever return, having beforehand expressed a want to revisit it sooner or later.

“I feel now we have to let her [Fleabag] go, she’s exhausted,” she informed The Mirror. “She’s been via lots. However we’re all going to work collectively once more, so there will probably be one thing of the Fleabag spirit to come back again.”

Anoj Kumar

Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn't want to make Fleabag season 2, says Sian Clifford

