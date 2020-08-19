Peaky Blinders Season 6: Why Did Cillian Murphy Take On Tommy Shelby Role? Know Here Latest Update.

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders Season five came to an end last year and fans were desperate to learn what happens next ever since. Sadly, the wait for new episodes might be longer than expected. As a result of a delay in filming, the BBC One crime drama might not be back on our screens until the end of 2021 or early 2022 for months.

Why did Cillian Murphy take on Tommy Shelby role?

Brummie gang leader Tommy Shelby’s role is now since starting in 2013 iconic.

He Is frightening violent, intelligent and emotionally vulnerable, all of the characteristics that have helped to set him among the most popular in the past several years.

Fans couldn’t imagine anybody stepping from Cillian Murphy apart to Tommy’s shoes either.

By the sounds of it, Murphy was excited to become involved with the project in the get-go.

In an interview with BUILD Series, Murphy described what initially got him interested in the show.

Murphy said: “It’s very, very easy. You consider it selfishly, you look for your best work.

“For me personally, it has always been about the writing, that’s the sole metric I have in relation to the selection of accomplishing something.

“I Believe I was aware that there was something this was eight or seven decades past, I think everyone was kind of aware.

“Those famous American shows were around, and we saw them, and everybody was kind of aware of that.

“I Think the BBC were conscious of that so I had been eager to read some good scripts and they [Peaky Blinders] were the primary TV scripts I have sent.”

Murphy joked: “I couldn’t know the title, didn’t understand what it meant.

“I was like’eh I don’t know about that. What exactly does that mean?'”

About how the script was that which made him think in the show, but the actor then continued on.

Murphy Continued: “And then I read the opening sequence purely, it had been so beautiful and epic and mythical, and then I was just in and hooked.

“I Knew I needed to do it and for me the idea that the series, the writing could start at that level of quality and keep getting richer and deeper and more complex as we have gone , that never occurs.”

Despite him becoming a fan of the show from very early, Murphy wasn’t director Steven Knight’s first choice for Tommy.

Talking to Esquire, Knight About the way he wanted Fast and Furious actor Jason Statham to depict the Peaky Blinders’ head Opened.

Knight said: “I met them both [Murphy and Statham] in LA to discuss the role and chosen for Jason.

“One of the reasons was because physically from the room, Jason is Jason.

“Cillian, if you meet him isn’t Tommy, obviously, but I had been stupid enough to not know that.

“He [Murphy] sent me a text saying,’Remember, I’m an actor’.

“That is absolutely the thing because he can change himself.

“If you meet him in the road he’s a completely different human being.”

Tommy Shelby was seen by the previous time fans he was struggling with his mental health.

Throughout season five, there were signs Tommy suffered from depression.

After The betrayal of barman Micky Gibbs (played by Peter Campion), Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and another who jeopardised his assassination plot on nemesis Oswald Mosley (Sam Caflin), Tommy had sufficient.

Series five ended with Tommy screaming and pointing a gun at his head.

Could season six show just how Tommy pulled the trigger?