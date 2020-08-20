Home Entertainment Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot and more!
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot and more!

By- Akanksha
An Outstanding ongoing series “The Peaky Blinders,” season five finale left us all with one of the biggest cliff-hangers possible.

Who betrayed Cillian Murphy’s gang leader Thomas Shelby? We only can find the answer in the new season and a long wait can be expected in the release due to the ongoing situation of the global pandemic.

Will there be a new season?

Steven Knight’s mind behind phenomenal series said we are definitely doing (series) six,” he told the Birmingham Press Club “And we will probably do seven.

Release date

The date of release of the new season is not confirmed but sources say that it can be released in early 2021 or even in 2022

Earlier production was set to begin in March 2020. It is postponed in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. We only can expect that the production and shooting will soon begin.

Cast

There will be no major changes in the cast. They are expected to return in season six of the show, including Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

Plot

In an interview show’s director Anthony Byrne said that “It picks up directly. So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field.

“Tommy, with a gun to his head. Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment – it’s great.”

It clearly states that the show will begin right from where it was left,

Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 6, but we only can wait till any information is released till then keep reading.

