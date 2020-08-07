Home Entertainment Panchayat Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Release Date Netflix Update?
Entertainment

Panchayat Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Release Date Netflix Update?

By- Alok Chand
The Amazon prime videos are always into coming out with shows retaining its subscribers and users entertained during this lockdown situation and intriguing internet series. Among all, our very favourite “Panchayat” may knock us with its brand new season coping up with those rural Indian situations.

Panchayat Season 2

The writer of this fantastic show is Chandan Kumar under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, which has attracted a considerable number of audiences and fans. The season debuted on April 3, 2020, leaving a lot of fans supporting who are currently interested when they get to have another season on screen?

Release Date Updates For Panchayat Season 2

Since it has not been a long time since the show has hit on the streaming platform, that’s the only another reason( first being the pandemic) which Amazon prime or people can say TVF hasn’t made any official statement regarding next year. But there are several speculations of getting the series somewhere in April 2021.

More About The Plot Of Panchayat Season 2

The entire story revolves around the engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathy, played by Jitendra Kumar. Who has exposure to the world and no access to job opportunities? So Abhishek and the post of Secretary in some Government sector of Phullera village of Uttar Pradesh join together.

As it is, making things difficult for him on work, however, he doesn’t see the way. He tries to escape out of this place and make something out of him. He prepares CAT for the MBA entrance examination. Let’s see his travel fighting against all the odds!

Alok Chand

