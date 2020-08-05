Home Entertainment Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee is not participating in 'The Osbournes'.
EntertainmentTV Series

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee is not participating in ‘The Osbournes’.

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Ozzy Osbourne‘s eldest daughter Aimee has spoken of her decision to not participate in her family’s hit reality show, The Osbournes.

The MTV series, which starred Ozzy, his spouse Sharon, and youngsters Jack and Kelly, aired from 2002-2005 and paved the way in which for personality-driven actuality TV reveals.

Talking to New York’s Q104.3 radio station, musician Aimee mentioned: “To me, I’d grown up around having a fairly well-known dad anyway, and I all the time actually valued my privateness inside that family.

“For me personally, for who I’m, so far as morally, and likewise simply to offer myself an opportunity to really develop right into a human being versus simply being remembered for being a teen, it didn’t actually line up with what I noticed my future as.”

Aimee went on to say that The Osbournes “undoubtedly worked nicely for the remainder of my family,” however defined she “simply knew it was by no means one thing that I might have been capable of taking into account realistically.”

The singer beforehand mentioned that showing on the present would have had a negative impression on her music profession, “and I felt if I’d stayed with The Osbournes and completed the entire thing, I might have been typecast straight away.”

Final month, it was announced that the rock ‘n’ roll household could be reuniting onscreen for a paranormal reality show called The Osbournes Want To Believe. The sequence will see Jack making an attempt to transform his sceptic dad and mom into “full-fledged paranormal believers.”

In the meantime, Aimee Osbourne recently released her first new music in four years with ‘Shared Something With The Night,’ which was released underneath her ARO moniker.

Talking of her new materials, she mentioned: “I’ve been in a very excellent place creatively and personally which helps. I’m without end and drawn to the bizarre and love to mix genres. I undoubtedly stunned myself with a few of these new tracks.”

Also Read:   Violet Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Animal Kingdom season 5: Release Date And Other Latest Update.
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

Designated Survivor Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch Here All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Designated Survivor, the American thriller collection, is among the hottest TV series. After its first episode was aired on Sep 21, 2016, this conspiracy...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
On My Block season three was released on Netflix on March 11 and instantly landed in the platform's top ten -- so while season...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What Is Inside Of The Season 3? Know Here All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Imagine a situation where fans are becoming wild about this person whose single punch is enough to lead even the biggest and most hazardous...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates And More News

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Imagine a situation where fans are becoming about this person whose one punch is enough to lead even the greatest and most poisonous beasts...
Read more

Eric Andre has shown his support for a petition calling for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Eric Andre has shown his support for a petition calling for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Also Read:   We’re Here Season 2: Renewed The Reality TV Series
The US comic and star of his...
Read more

We Cover A Lot Of Different Headphones Here At BGR Prices,

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
We cover a lot of different headphones here at BGR prices, but there is one line that outsells everything else however deep the reductions...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Overlord is a novel anime collection. Kugane Maruyama is the author of your anime show. Sobin is an anime founder. The thriller is a...
Read more

A brand new Pixel 5 escape states another premium Google cellphone

Technology Nitu Jha -
A brand new Pixel 5 escape states another premium Google cellphone will feature a luxury screen despite its mid sized specs.
Also Read:   The Marvel Movies David Goyer Almost Made Included Doctor Strange and Nick Fury
The Pixel 5 specs...
Read more

Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Information

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and Queen is a Netflix original series that follows Robert's experiences, also called drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and his spouse AJ...
Read more

Clorox Wipes, In Particular, Are A Good Buy At This Time

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Clorox wipes, in particular, are a good buy at this time, and we also found Purell sanitizer for under $1 per ounce, Clorox wipes which is...
Read more
© World Top Trend