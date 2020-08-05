Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee is not participating in ‘The Osbournes’.

- Advertisement -

Ozzy Osbourne‘s eldest daughter Aimee has spoken of her decision to not participate in her family’s hit reality show, The Osbournes.

The MTV series, which starred Ozzy, his spouse Sharon, and youngsters Jack and Kelly, aired from 2002-2005 and paved the way in which for personality-driven actuality TV reveals.

Talking to New York’s Q104.3 radio station, musician Aimee mentioned: “To me, I’d grown up around having a fairly well-known dad anyway, and I all the time actually valued my privateness inside that family.

“For me personally, for who I’m, so far as morally, and likewise simply to offer myself an opportunity to really develop right into a human being versus simply being remembered for being a teen, it didn’t actually line up with what I noticed my future as.”

Aimee went on to say that The Osbournes “undoubtedly worked nicely for the remainder of my family,” however defined she “simply knew it was by no means one thing that I might have been capable of taking into account realistically.”

The singer beforehand mentioned that showing on the present would have had a negative impression on her music profession, “and I felt if I’d stayed with The Osbournes and completed the entire thing, I might have been typecast straight away.”

Final month, it was announced that the rock ‘n’ roll household could be reuniting onscreen for a paranormal reality show called The Osbournes Want To Believe. The sequence will see Jack making an attempt to transform his sceptic dad and mom into “full-fledged paranormal believers.”

In the meantime, Aimee Osbourne recently released her first new music in four years with ‘Shared Something With The Night,’ which was released underneath her ARO moniker.

Talking of her new materials, she mentioned: “I’ve been in a very excellent place creatively and personally which helps. I’m without end and drawn to the bizarre and love to mix genres. I undoubtedly stunned myself with a few of these new tracks.”