Ozark Season 4: Release Date, More Updates And All New Information Check Here

- Advertisement -

In an official statement from Netflix, it had been announced that that the next season of Ozark will likely be its last the final season, which will be 14 episodes and split into two halves of seven episodes each. Jason Bateman, who not just starts as Marty Byrde, is also the executive producer of the series and directs various incidents in each season.

Release date and other details

Netflix announced the coming of Ozark Season 4, and it would be the last run for the series. It could be composed.

- Advertisement -

“We are so happy Netflix realized the significance of giving Ozark longer to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement via Variety. “It’s been a wonderful adventure for all of us both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to make it home at the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super-sized season signifies super-sized issues for the Byrdes,” Bateman teased. “I am excited to finish with a bang.”

However, based on Digital Spy, the series’ air dates have been the type of complicated. While the next season dropped in August 2018, the season was outside in July 2017.

However, fans had waited for about a year and a half to watch Season 3. So, it seems like fans need to wait just a little more to witness what’s going to happen next in Ozark Season 4.

Featured image used courtesy of Netflix/YouTube Screenshot.

Jason Bateman roughly Ozark Season 4

Jason Bateman stated in a Netflix announcement which he’s eager for what is to come”a yearlong season signifies super-sized issues for the bird he stated I’m excited to finish with a bang.” Months before the official announcement, Bateman suggested that the show would be entering the home stretch and spoke to Collider. Bateman stated in an interview that he’s always managed under the idea that Ozark would run for three seasons, four seasons, five seasons something like this, and that it doesn’t feel like it’s a 12 season show and should not be upset about this.

It’s always better for the show to choose its own ending and go out in its own terms than the alternatives which typically include abrupt cancellation that would indicate no ending at all being strung aloud for far too long before the series is a shell of what made it good in the first location.