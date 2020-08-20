Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

- Advertisement -

In an official statement from Netflix, it was declared that the next season of Ozark would be its last season, which is 14 episodes and split into two halves of seven chapters each. Jason Bateman, who begins as Marty Byrde, is also an executive producer of this show and directs several episodes every season.

Ozark Season 4 Release Date

It’s difficult to predict if Ozark’s season could come out due to the coronavirus pandemic’s ongoing delays. Still, we could run based on previous schedules and also assume that the show at least as of now’s weighting to a usual schedule. Since they wouldn’t be in production anyhow, the first two seasons had late summer releases in 2017 and 2018 while the third season waited a bit longer to get a new winter, early spring 2020 version.

Based on this, it might be reasonable to expect a fourth season of Ozark in spring 2021 at the earliest. However, with producation unsure for everything going ahead, you will need to take that with a grain of salt. Anyway, the announcement of the season by Netflix is excellent news.

We also shouldn’t be mad since we already know that the series will be five or four seasons, as Bateman said before, so let us know what you think will happen on the season in the remarks section below.

Cast For Ozark Season 4

Here is a list of cast members we will see in Ozark season 4

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Charlotte played by Sofia Hublitz

Jonah played by Skylar Gaertner

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

Possible Plot For Ozark Season 4

As the makers already confirmed that Ruth would probably be a prime member for the plot of season 4, the Byrde family is in for some fantastic adventure, and we’re super excited a lot of things are about to change and this being the last season for all of the fans to love the series becomes only more robust.

We will keep fans updated on the latest news around season 4 of Ozark till then keep studying with us!