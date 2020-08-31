Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Things Fans Should Know About It

- Advertisement -

Hi, Manga & Anime fans! These days, we’ve brought something very interesting for you: Keep reading this article to know when the fourth season of Overload, the globally popular anime show, will release.

Firstly, let us have a recap of Overlord’s past seasons in addition to a quick overview of the light books on this Japanese young adult series relies on.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date

There’s no release date confirmed by Netflix in addition to founders. The coronavirus pandemic has badly struck the worldwide entertainment sector and has made to stop all productions.

But season one, two, and three were published in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Virtually all the web television series are witnessing a delay of almost six months. So we can anticipate Overload Season 4 to observe that a delay and the anime may not get released until July 2021.

Anticipated Plot:

We’re in a position to say something a lot in this regard as there isn’t any trailer and distinct attachments accessible at present. Nevertheless, we may take some inspiration in the sun’s publication and conclude some info in which Ainz will face extra challenges as he previously a number of these in prior seasons. So for the spoiler part, we have now to dig deep, and this isn’t a suitable time for it.

Overlord Season 4 cast

The following season would be having the Exact Same voice overcast along with the characters enjoy:

Maranello Fiora (voiced by Yuma Uchiyama)

Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Kato)

Shalltear Bloodfallon (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)

Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara)

Ainz Ooal Gown (voiced by Chris Gerrero)

Trailer for season 4

Creators have not issued a trailer or teaser for the respective season. Seem they wish to maintain the suspense and excitement of all audiences. Meanwhile, You Might enjoy the preview of this third season: