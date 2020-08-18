Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Expected Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Characters Updates???

- Advertisement -

Overlord season, Overlord is a literary anime based on the Japanese Fantasy novel series. The anime first launched on September 29, 2015, and ended its third time in 2019 with 13 events. Fans are currently looking forward to his period.

But if there is any possibility or not, see below.

Season 4 Is it Coming?

The answer to the forecast for next season is yes. Overlord ended in his inaugural series of novels. Plus it has enough stuff to accommodate a release. Besides, the series made a great deal of profit, which might be a year later or another season in 2021.

Besides, production was underway before the outbreak, which led series makers to stop production.

Trailer Outside?

No, manufacturing was stopped, so no teasers and trailers have been screened.

Season 4 Expected Plot

Making a suspect for next season is going to be a difficult task since there is no official preview or trailer because of it. But the next season is going to be seen after the same story and beginning after the season.

The past two seasons have seen reductions in the roles of sisters Negredo and Rubaredo, who played key roles. Also, the Frost Dragons were not defeated, which would appear to be Substable next year.

Whether season will take Yggdrasil’s world over Anise or not, fans can get updates on the series, or they can wait for it to air following another season or hope that 2021 will meet its fanbase again with the season. I will do it.

Season 4 Cast

The season will have personalities and the same voice:

Maranello Fiora (voiced by Yuma Uchiyama)

Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Kato)

Shalltear Bloodfallon (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)

Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara)

Ainz Ooal Gown (voiced by Chris Gerrero)

Although there isn’t any official update regarding the characters for the season, fans can look forward to some new characters with the new year.