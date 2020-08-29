Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Everything Which A Fan Should Know!

- Advertisement -

Japanese dark dream anime Overlord finished the season 3 in 2019 and was struck among anime fans. The global anime community is hoping to see that the Overlord season 4. Will there be Overlord season 4? When will Overlord season 4 come out? Let us find out!

Overlord relies on the Japanese publication written by Kugane Maruyama. Director Naoyuki Itou, with the help of Madhouse production, created the anime that first premiered at the summers of 2015, and ever since that time has seen a total of 3 seasons. After drooling over the first three seasons of Overlord, fans across the planet are eagerly awaiting the launch of Overlord season 4.

Overlord Season 4: Release Date

‘Overlord Season 3’ was released in October 2018, and the lovers are eager to know when the fourth season of this movie will release. The series was first released on AT-X on July 7, 2015, to September 29, 2015, in Japan. Season 2 premiered on January 10, 2018. The third season of this series was on July 11, 2018.

There’s no confirmed date declared regarding the launch of this next season of this series. The production all over the world was halted due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fans can anticipate the second season of Warrior Nun to release sometime in the upcoming year 2021. We’ll keep you updated. Please stay connected with us to get more updates.

Plot

This season the plot will probably be revolving across the performance if Aniz. He will attempt to reveal himself as worthy and successful. For exhibiting himself hell battle, each drawback coming to his manner. He’ll stand forward of every scenario, whereas governing the Sorcerer Kingdom.

Aniz is lure inside an online game. After trying to come back from it, he realizes that he can assemble his empire there. He starts planning to become a king there. He wants to carry out his responsibilities as a king and make the most influential empire. Combating and defeating Gazef Stronoff,

He realizes that is extra robust then he believed. Thus, it’s going to be rather spectacular. Lots of you need to be thinking about what sort of king Aniz will turn into. Evil or Variety-hearted? Properly, we’re likely to get to understand that after watching the collection completely! So keep tuned!

The cast of Overlord season 4

The characters which will be returning includes:

Maranello Fiora voiced by Yuma Uchiyama

Demiurge voiced by Masayuki Kato

Shalltear Bloodfallon voiced by Sumire Uesaka

Albedo voiced by Yumi Hara

Ainz Ooal Gown voiced by Chris Gerrero

Although there is absolutely no information about other personalities, this makes us assume that the series might introduce some new characters in the fourth season.