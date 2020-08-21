Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Overlord Season 4: It is a Japanese anime based on Overlord is based on a manga by Kugane Maruyama.

The show has till now given us seasons, and the viewers have loved all of them. The audience now awaits for the fourth season.

Here is what we have to tell you about it.

Release Date:

There may be nothing verified with all the respect of Overload Season 4’s release date. But the projected launch date of this presentation was set on for the Holiday Season launch. If another or One way we rule that chance out, then it can probably arrive for positive.

The cast of Overlord season 4

The characters that will be returning includes:

Maranello Fiora voiced by Yuma Uchiyama

Demiurge voiced by Masayuki Kato

Shalltear Bloodfallon voiced by Sumire Uesaka

Albedo voiced by Yumi Hara

Ainz Ooal Gown voiced by Chris Gerrero

Although, There’s no info about other characters. This makes us assume that the show might introduce a few new characters in the fourth season.

Anticipated Plot:

We’re able to say something a lot since there is no trailer and attachments available presently. Nevertheless, we conclude some info as he already a few in prior seasons that Ainz will face challenges and might take some inspiration from the publication of the sun. So for the spoiler part, we have to dig deep, which isn’t the time for it.