Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Dark dream anime Overlord completed the season 3 and was struck among anime fans. The worldwide anime community is hoping to observe Overlord season 4. Will there be Overlord season 4? When will Overlord season 4 come out? Let us find out!

Overlord is based on the novel. Director Naoyuki Itou created the anime with Madhouse production’s assistance, which premiered at 2015’s summers and has witnessed a total of 3 seasons. Enthusiasts across the globe are awaiting the launch of Overlord season 4 after drooling over the first three seasons of Overlord.

Release Date:

The main season it premiered in 2015. The tv set has an entire three seasons to this stage. The third season it premiered with 13 episodes in 2018. The public was a success and appreciated the third season of this current. The present was renewed after the season quickly for its season.

It requires 18 months to launch a brand new season of any current. Overload Season Four has been likely to launch in 2020. However, manufacturing was delayed. The collection is called to hit the theatres in 2021.

Overlord Season 4 – Cast

The following season will have personalities that and the Exact Same voice:

  • Maranello Fiora (voiced by Yuma Uchiyama)
  • Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Kato)
  • Shalltear Bloodfallon (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)
  • Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara)
  • Ainz Ooal Gown (voiced by Chris Gerrero)

Fans can look forward to some new characters together with the season, although there’s no update regarding the characters for the upcoming season.

What Could Be The Possible Storyline Of The 4 Part?

Overlord is an arcade series that shows technology reality participants that find themselves stuck in the virtual reality universe with his lead mates.

The next season has covered nine volumes out of 12 and the 10-12 volumes at the 4 part. The 4 part is going to be a continued part of 3 seasons.

The four seasons will depict Aniz’s story, who will show his or her strength and skill that he’s capable of. Season 4 will display for conquering the state how Aniz will present his talent. The next installment will even have meteorological forces.

He will also face challenges in his journey to becoming the leader, which will be made from the Sorcerer kingdom.

