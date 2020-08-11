Home TV Series Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In Season...
Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Will Happen In Season 4?

By- Ajeet Kumar
Overlord Season 4 is a Japanese anime based on the book series. It is an anime with a focus on Isekai. Isekai is a transportation genre if you are new to the world. Inside this, people get transported to other realms. The very first season premiered in 2015. The show contains fantastic artwork, along with some bop music.

Overlord is a story about players who get transported to the virtual world while enjoying’Dive Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game.’ The show moves forward with the introduction of characters. A character named Momonga adopts the function of a leader. He prepares his military to get them out of the new location. However, he neglects to do so. The people accept this world as their’real’ world. The’nazarick’ world gets threatened by Ainz Ooal Gown, who doesn’t hesitate to kill anyone. The series portrays the psychology of a creature beyond concerns using power.

Will there be Overlord Season 4? If yes, When will it release?

Yes, according to sources, it is confirmed that Overlord’s season is going to release. The makers of the film have given the green sign for the renewal of season 4. Even this film’s creation was going on before the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the pandemic, the production is on hold.

There are official announcement came in the makers of this show concerning the release date of this Overlord season 4. Since the Covid-19 pandemic affected the creation work of season 4, so we are expecting the release date at the end of the year 2020 or the start of the year 2021. We’re hoping it will not get more due to this pandemic.

What will happen in Overlord Season 4?

On a completely new level, we will Ainz’s tranny in this season. We are certain he is going to attempt to rule on individuals by making them fear him. He will rule out the Sorcerer Kingdom and lead it. Ainz was a good man. His manners changed when he found that he has infinite power in this place and can do anything. Additionally, this is a lesson that people become blind in front of power and wealth.

He has high aspirations for his kingdom. In Overlord Season 4, we will see Ainz beating the total Yggdrasil’s world. We will see what type of a King he will become, evil or good. What do you believe?

Volume 12 of this manga collection wills revolve round. That means Overlord Season 4 will take on The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom arc. It is also going to have thirteen episodes like the previous three seasons.

The Cast

  • Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown
  • Yumi Hara as Albedo
  • Masayuki Katô as demiurge
  • Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore
