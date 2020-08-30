Overlord Season 4: New Can It Be Coming? The Storyline, Cast And All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Overlord Season 4, Overlord is a fantasy anime according to a Eugene/Kugane Maruyama famous Japanese Dark Fantasy book series. The anime was initially released in 2015 on September 29, and it ended with its third period in 2019, all with 13 episodes. The fans are hoping for the next season.

- Advertisement -

But let us see below if there are any changes or not.

Overlord Season 4 Can It Be Coming?

The honest answer for the prediction of its next season is yes. Overlord stopped on its 9th Publication Series. Plus, it has enough material to be adapted for further release. The previous series also gained a lot of profit that could also lead to another season later in annually or 2021. Additionally, the manufacturing was going on before the coronavirus outbreak, which directed several series manufacturers to shut down their production.

Overlord Season 4 Cast

The following season will be having the same voice overcast and the characters enjoy:

Maranello Fiora (voiced by Yuma Uchiyama )

Demiurge (voiced by Masayuki Kato)

Shalltear Bloodfallen (voiced by Sumire Uesaka )

Albedo (voiced by Yumi Hara)

Ainz Ooal Gown (voiced by Chris Guerrero)

Though there are no official updates concerning the upcoming season’s characters, fans can expect some new characters are coming together with the new year.

Is The Trailer Out?

No, due to the pandemic that the planet is facing right now, the production was stopped because of which there isn’t any Teaser and Trailer released by the manufacturers.

Overlord Season 4 Expected Plot

Making assumptions for another season could be challenging since there is no official teaser trailer for it. But still, the next season is going to be seen after a similar story-line and will begin by the very same end of its prior season.

The last two seasons are seen cutting the role of sisters negredo and Roberto, who played an essential role in the novel series. The frost dragons were still not defeated, which probably be viewed subjugated in the next season. The following season will likely be approximately Aniz taking over the Yggdrasil’s world or not.

The fans can get updates of the further happening of this show by reading the additional book series, or they may wait for its next period to be aired later in a year or 2021 Let’s hope that it makes its enthusiast contented again with the following year