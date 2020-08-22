- Advertisement -

Over the upcoming several weeks, cities across the united states will see many movie theaters reopening,

movie theaters

albeit with stringent new security measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

t’s a high-stakes experiment since nobody knows what the effect will be on general health in cities still reeling in

the coronavirus despite the new cleaning regime along with other processes that theatres will implement.

As of Thursday, the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University show that more than 5.5 million people have been sickened from the coronavirus in the US,

and over 173,000 Americans have died.

It was among the most mundane tasks in the world.

Now, after six months of living with all around us,

it’s difficult for me to wrap my mind around the fact that movie theatres here in Memphis where I reside are poised to start reopening Friday

— under specific circumstances.

They are reopening on a rolling basis, and the moviegoing experience is going to feel a lot different for all the obvious reasons…

but still. We are months away from a. People are even dying from COVID-19.

And if I wanted to, I could come back to the movies for the first time since

the beginning of this year beginning tomorrow to see the new Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged.

What’s more, it is not just Malco, the regional cinema chain that operates movie theaters here where I live.

As you can probably imagine, it is not a task these companies are taking lightly,

and also for a taste of their work that’s gone to get theaters like those prepared to reopen,

here is a few of the things Memphis’ Malco series has said it is doing to keep returning moviegoers safe:

Ac unit filtration systems have been upgraded to MERV-11 filters,

which Malco says remove a higher percentage of contaminants in the atmosphere and follow CDC guidelines for air conditioning and air cleaning systems.

All employees and guests should wear face masks at all times (except when eating).

Employees will have their temperature checked before starting their shift.

The restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes.

Every additional row in the theaters themselves will stay empty.

Among the chain’s places near where I live has employe now of being closed during the pandemic to redesign itself and rip out half of its 2,500 seats.

In this new age, the thinking is that a more romantic, clean, and less-crowde experience will be a part of what baits moviegoers back into the theater.

Atom Tickets tried to quantify an answer to this question with the results of a recently announced survey —

that is a follow-up to the organization’s May 2020 survey seeking a response to the same issue.

According to the company, the survey issued August 17 received greater than 16,000 answers from US moviegoers. It revealed the following:

Some 74% stated they are prepare to return to theatres within a month, and 40% said they’re ready to respond to theatres immediately.

At precisely the exact same time, 15% said they would wait until there’s a coronavirus vaccine prior to returning to theaters.

This poll also discover that in regard to the safety measures that viewers would want to see to feel comfortable about coming, space-out chairs is at the top of the list,

using a face mask requirement for everyone close to the surface of the list.

“Our data also showed that eagerness to come back to the films has more to do with how frequently you went into the movies prior to the pandemic instead of by region or age.”

No 2 ways about it, even though, theaters have a tough road ahead of them.

Because let us say, for the sake of debate —

even if theatres execute on the security side utterly properly, and no one gets movie theatersill from a trip to the theater, there’s still the task of…

giving folks something to want to return for.

For instance, before blockbuster releases hit the big screen in the US, movie theaters

it will still be a few more weeks, like Christopher Nolan’s oft-delaye Tenet (forthcoming September 3 in the US).

In the meantime, this will probably be the type of thing you encounter for now, in the event you decide to venture back to the theater.

If I wanted to pay a visit to the theater near me that is reopening tomorrow;

I have got a selection of just four films, two of which I have never heard of.

Besides Crowe’s Unhinged, there’s also a 10th-anniversary showing of Nolan’s Inception along with two other titles —

Cut Throat City and sayings on Bathroom Walls.

Fun times.